Ricky Ponting’s big praise for Arshdeep Singh after Punjab Kings win over MI, says ‘I don’t thik it’s a…

Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting dismissed talk of a rough patch for Arshdeep Singh, lauding his work ethic after the left-arm pacer set up the team’s seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.

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Arshdeep Singh’s sensational spell sets up PBKS victory

Arshdeep produced a sensational opening spell, dismissing Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav before returning at the death overs to get rid of Sherfane Rutherford on Thursday night.

Ponting defends Arshdeep after early struggles

Arshdeep had a testing start to the IPL, going wicket-less in his first three matches, before bouncing back with figures of 2/50 and 3/22 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, respectively.

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“We talk about people setting the tone; the way Arsh set the tone in the first over, swung the ball around, and put them on the back foot was exceptional,” Ponting said during the ‘Dressing Room Diaries’ after the match on Thursday.

‘I don’t think it’s a rough patch’: Ponting’s big praise for Arshdeep

“Arsh, I know you’ve been going through what you consider a rough patch but the rest of us don’t think so,” the former Australia skipper said.

“The work you put in over the last couple of days to be able to do this straight away tonight was the reward. To be on the mark from the first ball, get two early wickets, and then come back at the end to do what you normally do. It’s a credit to your work,” he added.

Ponting lauds Shashank Singh’s middle-overs impact

Lauding the bowling unit, Ponting singled out Shashank Singh’s contributions in the middle overs.

“Well done to the bowling group. The ability to claw it back was key. It felt like they might get a few more than 200, but Shanky’s (Shashank) couple of overs changed the momentum again.”

Ponting full of praise for PBKS batting

Punjab chased down a victory target of 196 in just 16.3 overs with opener Prabhsimran Singh smashing an unbeaten 80 off 39 balls and captain Shreyas Iyer hammering a 35-ball 66.

“The batting, I’m not starting to run out of appreciation for what we’re doing, but dear, we’re batting well,” Ponting said.

Domination in the ð˜Šð˜ªð˜µð˜º ð˜°ð˜§ ð˜‹ð˜³ð˜¦ð˜¢ð˜®ð˜´! ðŸ¦âœ¨ pic.twitter.com/xTwMpE8kvi — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 17, 2026

Ponting on Prabhsimran batting

“Prabh, I need to praise you because you didn’t get a lot of strike during the Powerplay. Most of your hard work had to be done outside of it, but you were so skillful, so calm, and so calculating. You’re batting as well as I’ve ever seen you bat.”

PBKS sitting pretty at the top of the table

The win over MI was their fourth of the season as they are currently placed at the top of the table with nine points.

PBKS are yet to win the IPL title.

“We know that if we play somewhere near our best, we’re going to keep winning lots of games of cricket,” Ponting said.

“We should be proud of where we are right now, but that doesn’t mean we don’t go to bed tonight thinking about how we can get better again tomorrow.”

The Kings will next play against Lucknow Super Giants on April 19.