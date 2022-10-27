Rilee Rossouw Smashes The First Ton Of T20 World Cup 2022 During SA vs BAN Match

Sydney: Rilee Rossouw smashes the first century of the T20 World Cup 2022. He took 52 balls to reach the milestone, This was his second T20I ton and it came just 23 days later after his first knock. Rossouw scored his maiden ton on 4th October during the final match of the bilateral series against India.

Rossouw walked in after Proteas skipper Temba Bavma’s early departure and joined a crucial 168 runs partnership with Quinton de Kock and ensured that Proteas reach a huge total. Quinton de Kock played an astonishing knock of 63 runs of 38 balls before his departure.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first. The match was crucial for them as their first match against Zimbabwe washed out despite of them being on a winning position. Rain was also a huge threat in this match against Bangladesh as it was raining heavily in the match. The game was also stopped once due to rain.

However, the real highlight of the match was the century from Rilee Rossouw. This was the first in this T20 World Cup. This was also Rossouw’s second T20I century and it came in a span of just 23 days. He also played a match winning knock against India in the final T20I of the three-match bilateral series.

Rossouw played a knock of 109 runs of 56 balls before his departure and helped his side reach the 200 runs milestone. South Africa managed to finish at 205 runs and out humongous 206 runs target in front of Shakib Al Hasan’s Bangladesh.