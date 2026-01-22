Rinku Singh addresses COMEBACK knock after match-winning innings vs New Zealand, says, ‘My aim was to…’

Rinku Singh opens up on pressure, finishing mindset and Gautam Gambhir's advice after his unbeaten 44 powered India to a win over New Zealand.

Rinku Singh

India began the T20 series against New Zealand with a commanding 48-run victory in the first match played on Wednesday. After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, India posted a massive 238/7 in 20 overs.

Openers Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh were the standout performers. While Abhishek set the tone at the top, Rinku played the role of finisher to perfection in his comeback match.

Rinku Singh shines as finisher in comeback match

Rinku Singh remained unbeaten on 44 off just 20 balls, smashing three sixes and four fours. He scored 21 runs in the final over, helping India cross the 230-run mark. After the match, Rinku revealed the mindset behind his explosive knock.

India’s middle-order batter Rinku Singh opened up about handling pressure, his finishing mindset and the importance of the ongoing series after his crucial innings.

“There was pressure on me as I was in and out of the team. The plan was to take singles and doubles, and in between hit the boundary. My aim was to stay till the end and finish the game, and that’s exactly what I did,” Rinku said.

The left-hander also revealed the advice he received from head coach Gautam Gambhir during his knock.

“GG (Gautam Gambhir) sir told me to keep the intent. This series is very crucial for us. We want to win it and carry this confidence and momentum into the World Cup,” he added.

Addressing the dropped catch during the match, Rinku dismissed any concerns.

“There was no issue with the lights. I just dropped one catch, nothing to worry about,” he said.

Rinku also spoke about his clear communication with Arshdeep Singh during the tense final overs.

“I was batting with Arshdeep paaji and the plan was simple – take singles and give me the strike. I wanted to face the final over. Thatâ€™s the mindset when batting at No. 5, 6 or 7,” Rinku explained.

Talking about Arshdeep playing a few dot balls, Rinku remained calm.

“I just told him to stay still, take a single and give me the strike. In the last two balls, I told him it was time to hit, and he smashed a four as well,” he concluded.

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma produced a blistering knock of 84 off 35 balls, hitting eight sixes and five fours. The opener, currently ranked world number one in T20 Internationals, showed no mercy to the New Zealand bowlers.

Early collapse costs New Zealand despite Phillips fightback

In reply, New Zealand suffered an early collapse, losing two wickets for just one run. Despite a fighting 78 from Glenn Phillips, the visitors could only manage 190/7 in 20 overs.

With this victory, India has taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20 series.