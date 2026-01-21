Rinku Singh delivers the finishing touch against New Zealand’s bowling-line up in 1st T20I

Rinku Singh delivers the finishing touch against New Zealand's bowling-line up in 1st T20I. Take a look and find out.

Team India beat New Zealand in the first T20I match of the series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium by 48 runs. The hosts started the opener with a mesmerizing victory. However, each player put their best to defeat the visitors in the very first game.

Rinku Singh’s match-winning innings against New Zealand

However, a star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time. Rinku Singh played a heroic knock against New Zealand in the first match of the T20I series as Rinku gave a finishing touch in the final over of the game.

Rinku Singh played a short innings in the game as he only faced 20 balls. However, he showcased great batting performance and skills as well. He smashed 44 runs with 4 boundaries and 3 massive sixes. In the final over of the game, he destroyed Daryl Mitchell. He scored 21 runs in his over with his finest shots.

While batting first, star players Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh guided the Indian team towards a great score as they added 238 runs on the board. Abhishek Sharma destroyed the Kiwis bowling-line up. Abhishek scored 84 runs off 35 balls with five boundaries and eight massive sixes. Abhishek batted at a strike rate of 240.00. However, this is not it; He also achieves great records as well.

Abhishek Sharma surpasses legendary player Virat Kohli’s record in T20Is

Abhishek Sharma has now reached the fourth spot on the list of Indian batsmen with the fewest innings to reach 5000 runs in T20 cricket. He surpassed Virat Kohli. Sharma achieved this milestone in his 165th innings. Virat Kohli reached his 5000 runs in T20 cricket in his 167th innings. KL Rahul reached 5000 runs in 143 innings. Ruturaj Gaikwad completed 5000 runs in 145th innings while Shubman Gill completed 5000 runs in 154th innings.

Before this innings, Abhishek needed 82 runs to surpass Virat Kohli. Sharma scored 84 runs in just 35 balls, hitting five fours and eight sixes.

India vs New Zealand T20 series schedule

The T20 matches will be played on January 21 (Nagpur), January 23 (Raipur), January 25 (Guwahati), January 28 (Visakhapatnam), and January 31 (Thiruvananthapuram).