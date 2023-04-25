Rinku Singh Imitates Virat Kohli's Batting Style, Shubman Gill's Reaction Goes Viral -WATCH

During a fun chat on Instagram Shuman requested Rinku to imitate three cricketers, Rinku obliged with none other than Virat Kohli. Right after Rinku was done with mimicking the Kohli flick shot, both he and Shubman had a huge grin on their faces.

New Delhi: One of the most talked about cricketer this season, Rinku Singh recently went live with Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill, his former teammate at the KKR franchise in the Indian Premier League.

During the conversation, Shubman Gill also gifted Rinku Singh INR 66666 through an online transaction for his entertainment moves. Rinku had smashed five consecutive sixes against Yash Dayal to help Kolkata Knight Riders pull off an unlikely win against Gujarat Titans, the current IPL team of Shubman, coincidentally.

Gujarat Titans against Mumbai Indians

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans will face Mumbai Indians in match number 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on 25 April (Tuesday).

Their three-game winning streak snapped after a loss to Punjab Kings, five-time champions Mumbai Indians will look to address their poor death over bowling when they take on a resurgent Gujarat Titans in their IPL match here on Tuesday.

After a familiar poor start, MI enjoyed a hat-trick of wins but their impressive run was cut short by Punjab Kings with a 13-run win on Saturday.

Mumbai were let down by their death over bowling as they conceded 96 runs in the final five overs to allow PBKS post 214 for 8, and they will have to sort out their bowling ahead of the GT clash.

It was the pace quartet of Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green and Jofra Archer who were put under the pump as all of them conceded more than 40 runs in their quota of overs.

The experienced Piyush Chawla and his spin bowling colleague Hrithik Shokeen, however, have been on the money as they restricted the flow of runs, with the former snapping two wickets as well.

MI's batting unit has looked formidable with the top and middle order being among runs.

Meanwhile, criticised for not being able to defend totals this season, GT showed how to do it with a master class at the death overs to strangle Lucknow Super Giants' chase in their previous match.

The star of GT bowling was comeback man Mohit Sharma, who walked away with the player of the match award after using his variations to telling effect against the Lucknow side.