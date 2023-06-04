Rinku Singh In Maldives Flexing Six Pack Abs Photo Goes Viral

Rinku Singh's pictures from the recent Maldives trip are going viral on the internet. The star batter is flaunting his abs in it

New Delhi: Rinku Singh has emerged as one of the best finishers and won a few matches for KKR with his batting prowess in IPL 2023. The star batter is now enjoying a vacation in the Maldives. Rinku shared pictures on his official Instagram account which are now going viral on the internet.

In the pictures, you can see the KKR batter flaunting his six-pack abs. "Caution: Addictive content ahead," Rinku Singh captioned the post. He is now receiving tons of love from both fans and friends.

The southpaw had a tremendous IPL season and finished the latest edition with 474 runs to his name at a strike rate of 149.5 and an astonishing average of 59.25. Even though KKR had a disappointing season, the emergence of Rinku Singh has been great to watch for the fans of the team.

Chris Gayle, Tom Moody Predict Rinku's Bright Future Former West Indies opener Chris Gayle believes that KKR batter Rinku Singh, who had a sensational IPL 2023 season, will get a massive spike in his salary next year. "Rinku Singh has done this on a few occasions for KKR before. I am sure next year, he's going to get his paycheque a little higher because he's been the best performer with the bat for KKR," said Gayle during a segment on Jio Cinema.

Former Australian cricketer, Tom Moody has expressed confidence that if Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh maintains his current form, he will undoubtedly secure a spot in India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"He is proving that he can hold down that specialist role of a finisher. He is a gun fielder as well. That World Cup is a fair way away. Not like the 50-over World Cup. It is next year," said Moody on ESPN CricInfo.

"But, absolutely. He is going to play another IPL between now and then. If he continues to play like this, he is an absolute shoo-in," he added.