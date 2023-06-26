Rinku Singh To Be Part Of India's T20I Team For West Indies Series- Reports

Kolkata Knight Riders star Rinku Singh is set to make his India debut in the T20I format against the West Indies.

New Delhi: Indian team will take on West Indies in all format, T20I, ODI and Test. The series will start from July 12. On Friday, the BCCI announced India's 50 over and Test squads. Young stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mukesh Kumar got the national call-up.

Though the BCCI is yet to announce India's squad for the five-match T20I series, According to reports in the Times of India, Kolkata Knight Riders star Rinku Singh is set to make his India debut in the 20-over format. The 25-year-old scored 474 runs in 14 games at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.52.

Rinku became an overnight sensation when he crashed 67 runs off 33 balls and hit five consecutive sixes when they needed 28 runs to win off the final five balls. Rinku put on a power-hitting display for Yash Dayal defeated the Gujarat Titans by an incredible three wickets.

Hardik Pandya To Lead The Side India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will continue as the captain of the T201 side for the series against the West Indies, while the seniors will stay out of the team. Pandya has been leading Team India in the T201 format since the 2022 T20 World Cup.

According to reports in Cricbuzz, Pandya will lead the side and that there will be no place for seniors. While the report does not mention the name of the seniors, there are few veterans who haven't played a T201 since the 2022 World Cup.

Meanwhile, India's former head coach Ravi Shastri has stated that it should be Rohit, who should lead India in the upcoming World Cup but Pandya should be passed the ODI captaincy after the tournamentat home.