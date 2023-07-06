Advertisement

Rinku Singh To Make India Debut Soon, Likely To Get Picked For Ireland T20Is - Report

According to reports in PTI, Rinku Singh, who rose to prominence after hitting five back-to-back sixes against Gujarat Titans during KKR's third match of the IPL 2023, is likely to make his India debut against Ireland.

Updated: July 6, 2023 4:49 PM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: On Wednesday, India announced a 15-member squad for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies that will take place on the Caribbean island next month. Star players Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma got India calls, whereas players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rinku Singh have not been included in the squad.

There have been a lot of debates about Rinku Singh's exclusion, and he wows everyone with his incredible performance in the IPL 2023, when he smashed five sixes in five balls.

India will tour Ireland for a three-match T20I series to be played in July 2023. It is reported by PTI that Rinku will make his international debut for the Indian team against the Irish team.

According to a report in PTI, "Rinku Singh is likely to get his due opportunities in the three-match T20l series against Ireland, which starts on August 18 in Dublin".

Not only Rinki, Jitesh Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad will also find a place in the team.

Jitesh Sharma was included in the Indian team for the first time during T20I series against Sri Lanka in January this year as a replacement for injured Sanju Samson but he didn't get a chance and then against New Zealand also he was part of the team.

India's T20I squad against West Indies

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

 

