Veteran India batsman Suresh Raina on Monday termed Rishabh Pant as a 'top guy' and said that he wants young wicketkeeper-batsman to play his natural game. <p></p> <p></p>Raina and Pant were seen practising together at the nets as sports presenter Rupha Ramani caught up with the two left-handers in a live Instagram video from Chennai Super Kings' handle. <p></p> <p></p>While Raina is a CSK veteran, Pant plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, the 13th edition of which currently stands postponed due the coronavirus pandemic. <p></p> <p></p>Raina and Pant have been training at the former's training facility for over a week. <p></p> <p></p>"He (Pant) is a top guy. I want him to be who he is. I just want him to be the best batsman for his calibre," Raina told Rupha on CSK's handle. <p></p> <p></p>Pant, on his part, said training with the 2011 ODI World Cup winner has helped him. <p></p> <p></p>"It's good to start practicing right now. Trying to improve every day, making use of the time now. It got wasted for 5-6 months. Let's hope we start playing cricket soon and we are going to do well for the country," Pant said. <p></p> <p></p>"It was kind of difficult after some time because staying at home makes you lazy. You have to do what you do. I have started practising now. Sooner or later, you have to do it. <p></p> <p></p>"It's been a good experience because with him (Raina) you can learn a lot of things. He is a left-handed batsman. You have got that brotherhood. He teaches me a lot of things, on and off the field situations. We discuss a lot of things and it's helping me," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Asked about his conversations with former India skipper MS Dhoni, Pant said: "With Mahi bhai, the interactions were always little but very intense. We keep it that way. Lengthy discussions don't make me feel right. We discuss small, small things. I grab it and move on to other things." <p></p> <p></p>(With agency inputs)