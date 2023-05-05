New Delhi: Rishabh Pant is finally able to walk without the help of crutches. In a video that is going viral on the internet, you can see the progress made by the star cricketer in his recovery. Pant suffered a horrific accident in December last year that ruled him out of cricket for an indefinite time.

