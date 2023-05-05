Rishabh Pant Accelerates Road To Recovery, Starts Walking Without Crutches - WATCH Viral Video
Rishabh Pant is finally able to walk without the help of crutches. In a video that is going viral on the internet, you can see the progress made by the star cricketer in his recovery
New Delhi: Rishabh Pant is finally able to walk without the help of crutches. In a video that is going viral on the internet, you can see the progress made by the star cricketer in his recovery. Pant suffered a horrific accident in December last year that ruled him out of cricket for an indefinite time.
This will bring happiness to everyone's face.
Waiting for the return of Pant. pic.twitter.com/qSMkwH5k4S
Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 5, 2023
There's another video that has taken over the internet and that is of Rishabh Pant playing table tennis at the NCA. The accident forced Rishabh Pant to miss out on IPL 2023 and WTC final 2023. He is most likely to miss the 50-over World Cup too which will be hosted by Team India later this year.
Rishabh Pant playing Table Tennis in NCA.
Comeback soon, Pant.pic.twitter.com/dpU9T7k4Bg
Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 5, 2023
