Rishabh Pant admits confusion after LSG’s heavy loss as Punjab Kings post massive 254

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant expressed confusion following a significant 54-run loss to Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026, as LSG slipped to eighth in the standings.

PBKS post massive 254/7 thanks to Arya and Connolly

The match, held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, saw PBKS post an huge total of 254/7 after being invited to bat. Priyansh Arya starred with a blistering 93 off 37 balls at a strike rate of 251, including nine sixes, while Cooper Connolly smashed 87 off 46 balls. Their 182-run partnership left LSG’s bowlers struggling.

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Pant struggles to pinpoint exact problem area

“It is difficult to put out one area because bowlers are putting up a nice show. There are areas of concerns. There were some positives for us also to work around. There was some glimpse of batting what we talked about. As a team we gotta do well each and every match,” Pant said.

LSG fall short despite decent contributions

Chasing 255, LSG finished at 200/5, never seriously threatening the target. Ayush Badoni, promoted to open, scored a quick 35 off 21 balls. He was supported by Mitchell Marsh (40 off 28), Rishabh Pant (43 off 23), and Aiden Markram (42 off 22). However, the team lacked a match-defining innings to keep up with the required rate.

Pant defends decision to promote Ayush Badoni

Pant also defended the tactical move to promote Badoni to open alongside Marsh, revealing it was pre-planned. “I think the idea was to just go out there and play freely. It wasn’t taken just today. It was pre-decided that he’s going to open. It was just something we kept inside. We wanted some freedom at the top, and just (the) middle order wanted to chip in,” he said.

LSG bowling suffers nightmare day

LSG’s bowling unit endured a tough day, with most bowlers conceding over 10 runs per over. Aiden Markram went for 32 runs in a single over, while Mohammed Shami (56 in four overs), Avesh Khan (46 in three overs) and Mohsin Khan (43 in four overs) were all expensive. Manimaran Siddharth and Prince Yadav were the only positives, picking up two wickets each.

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