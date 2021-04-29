Rishabh Pant is an entertainer and a crowd favourite for a reason! Be it with his audacity and aggression with the bat or his stump mic chatter, Pant is an asset to have on any side. The Delhi Capitals skipper on Thursday came up with another hilarious stump mic gem.

It happened when Dinesh Karthik was looking to sweep everything off Axar Patel. Pant cautioned Patel about it and asked him to keep the ball away from Karthik’s hitting zone. Pant’s advice helped Axar as he picked up the KKR star trying to reverse-sweep him in the dying overs.

Here is what he said:

Rishabh Pant @RishabhPant17 from behind the wicket: pic.twitter.com/UrggGV5Nui Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) April 29, 2021

The young wicketkeeper who has time and again faced criticism for his glovework was sharp on Thursday as he dislodged the bails in a flash and send Nitish Rana packing. Pant who is leading the Capitals after Shreyas Iyer pulled out due to a shoulder injury has done a brilliant job. His batting has also come to the fore and helped the franchise.

Pant is certainly going to be a key member of the side this year.

Meanwhile, all KKR could muster was 154 in their stipulated 20 overs thanks to a 27-ball 45* cameo from Andre Russell. The Kolkata side looked in a spot of bother after being put in to bat. They were reduced to 82 for five in 13 overs and 150 seemed far-fetched.

For the Capitals, Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav were the pick of the bowlers. Both the spinners picked up two wickets apiece.

The Capitals would fancy chasing down the KKR total as the pitch has not shown signs of slowing up. DC bat deep and they would feel they have their noses in front at the break.