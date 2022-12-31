3 Wicketkeeper-Batters Who Can Replace Pant For Test Series Against Australia

New Delhi: Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who met with a horrifying accident on Friday morning (December 30), is likely to remain out of action for quite some time now. The 25-year-old suffered multiple injury when his car hit the divider near Roorkee and later got crashed. The injuries will take time to heal and as a result of which he is likely to remain out of cricket field. His absence will be a big blow to Team India. He is a regular member in all three formats of the game. In Test cricket especially he will be missed more as he is undroppable in the longest format of the game and time and again and showed his worth as well. India are scheduled to face Australia in a four-match Test series in February-March next year and if Pant fails to get fit on time, then India will have to find a new wicketkeeper-batter. Here’s a look at three stumpers who could get a chance in Pant’s absence.

KS Bharat: Andhra Pradesh cricketer KS Bharat will be the frontrunner to replace Pant in the Indian team. The 29-year-old is yet to make his debut for India but has served as Pant’s deputy for a long time. In domestic cricket, he has played a total of 84 first class matches and has scored 4533 runs. He could make his debut against Baggy Greens on February 9.

Wriddhiman Saha: Senior wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha can once again come back into the picture if Pant fails to get fit. The Bengal batter who now plays for Tripura in domestic cricket has played 40 Test matches for India in last 12 years. He last played a red-ball game against New Zealand in Mumbai on December 3, 2021 but was not selected for home series against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson is another wicketkeeper-batter who could get a chance in the 2023 Border-Gavaskar trophy as a specialist wicketkeeper-batter. The Kerala batter has not played a red-ball game for India to date but has played 58 matches for his state team in which he has scored 3446 runs along with taking 79 catches.