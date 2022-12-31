'Call My Mother’: Bus Driver Recalls Pant's First Words After Accident

New Delhi: Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who met with a horrifying accident on Friday morning (December 30), is likely to remain out of action for quite some time now. The 25-year-old suffered multiple injury when his car hit the divider near Roorkee and later got crashed.

He has also undergone plastic surgery to manage his facial injuries, lacerated wounds, and abrasions while the MRI scans of his ankle and knee have been postponed till Saturday because of pain and swelling.

The bus driver of Haryana roadways bus was the first person to come to Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant’s rescue after his accident and called the emergency helpline number alerting police and highway authorities, said that he initially feared that the cricketer had died in the accident.

Susheel Kumar (42), a Haryana roadways bus driver at Panipat depot, told The Indian Express that his bus, ferrying over 30 passengers from Haridwar to Panipat, had left around 4.25 am on Friday.

“When we reached near Gurukul Narsan around 5.15 am, I could see that about 300 metres ahead, a car was approaching at high speed from the Delhi side. The car seemed to have lost control. Within seconds, it hit a divider, jumped across it, and turned upside down. For a minute, I feared the car may hit our bus muje laga bachna mushkil hai, so I slowed down and quickly turned the bus to the right to avoid contact,” he said.

He told Indian Express that Pant introduced himself as Indian cricketer

“Khud hi bataaya ki main Indian team mein cricketer hoon We asked him if he was alone and he replied that he was travelling alone. He then asked us to call his mother, but her phone was switched off. He was shivering and we borrowed a quilt from a passenger on the bus and gave it to him to keep him warm. He was shaken up and did not speak much. The police teams and ambulance arrived shortly after,” said Susheel, adding that he had not recognised the cricketer” he added.