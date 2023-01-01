“He’s fine right now. Smiling as of now and he’s recovering. It is good as our kid will recover quickly and I am confident of this currently. He is in the ICU presently,” Sharma told IANS from Dehradun, where he had gone to meet Pant. On Friday morning.

Pant has been visited by a quite few people including Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher. “Those who are going to meet Pant should avoid, as there are chances of infection,” the Delhi cricket official said, as quoted by ANI.

“There should be no VIP movement to meet Pant, and people visiting him should avoid it as there are chances of infection for Pant,” DDCA director Shyam Sharma further said.

He then talked about Pant’s recovery and said “He is stable and recovering well. Our BCCI doctors are in touch with the doctors here. Jay Shah is monitoring it. As of now, he’ll remain admitted here. He told me that he tried to save (his car) from a pothole (when the accident occurred).”