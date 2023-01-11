Mumbai: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who miraculously survived a horrific car accident on December 30, was operated on for a ligament tear on his right knee. Pant was operated by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, the head of the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Andheri West.

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will be returning to the IPL fold as Director of Cricket with the Delhi Capitals for the upcoming edition starting in April. He confirmed that Rishabh Pant won’t be available for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

“Rishabh Pant will not be available for the IPL. I am in connection with DC. It will be a great IPL. We will do well. Rishabh Pant’s Injury will affect DC,” Ganguly told reporters in Kolkata.

Pant had knee surgery done. The 25-year-old’s anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and medial collateral ligament (MCL) were both torn in two places. The young wicketkeeper’s participation in the 2023 50-over ODI World Cup is also in doubt because he is expected to be out of action for at least six months.

Australia and Delhi Capital’s star opener David Warner is most likely the player that would lead the team in the IPL 2023. He already has experience leading an IPL team. He led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their first-ever IPL trophy back in 2016.

In addition to taking care of his medical needs, the BCCI will also take care of his business interests. Even though Pant will not play in the T20 league, the board will fully compensate him for his Rs 16 crore IPL salary from Delhi Capitals. In addition, the board will fully reimburse him for his Rs 5 crore central contract payments.