New Delhi: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on Friday morning near Roorkee. The 25-year-old cricketer cat hit with a divider that injured the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter. He broke the windshield to get out of the burning car after the accident.

In the initial statement from the Superintendent of Police he claimed that Pant fell asleep while driving, the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) Shyam Sharma stated the reason behind the accident but later he stated that Pant told him that he tried to avoid a pothole on the car while driving which led to the crash.

The star Indian wicket-keeper batter might be out of action for an indefinite time as there’s still no update on how much time would his injuries take to heal. The BCCI has stated that Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

Pant is likely to miss out on the India vs Australia test series. He has been a really crucial asset for the Men in Blue side in the red-ball format of the game and his absence is bothersome for the team. India would also be looking for a suitable replacement for the southpaw.

Former Indian spinner Maninder Singh has revealed his pick to replace Pant in the test squad and he went with another southpaw Ishan Kishan. He said “If Rishabh Pant isn’t available for selection due to the unfortunate accident he met with, then I believe the team management should pick up Ishan Kishan (who is also a left-handed batter) for that role across all formats. He’s an ideal candidate for Team India if Pant is not around.”

“It is the job of the team management and the selectors to reward players of such potential and I strongly believe Ishan Kishan has that knack of a big-match player. I believe if there is one player who’s nearby Rishabh Pant’s potential across formats, it is Ishan Kishan,” said Maninder on My Khel.