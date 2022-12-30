Get Well Soon: Sehwag, Gambhir Lead Reactions As Netizens Pray For Pant's Speedy Recovery

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a road accident on Friday morning when he was returning back to Delhi from Uttarakhand. The incident happened around 5:30 am and he suffered severe injuries.

According to the doctors, Pant suffered injuries to his forehead and leg. The impact was such that the car that he was driving is completely burnt. As soon as fans and well-wishers got to know about Pant’s accident, ‘get well soon’ messages started pouring in for the cricketer.

Wishing dear @RishabhPant17 a super speedy recovery. Bahut hi Jald swasth ho jaao. Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 30, 2022

Wishing a very speedy & full recovery to Rishabh! Take care @RishabhPant17 Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 30, 2022

See this Video of Rishabh’s accident time,the Car is burning Location is Nasan Village Get well soon champ #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/qv7aBc2Pev Shaurya (@Kohli_Devotee) December 30, 2022

Hope Rishabh Pant is fine? Get well soon champ pic.twitter.com/Rs8fQvkRTQ shine (@btwdinesh) December 30, 2022

Shukr alhamdulillah ? Itni Buri Accident ke baad bhi Tum thik ho Rishabh Pant ? Now i Just Hope Rishabh Pant jaldi se Recover ho jaye ap sabhi Se bhi Dua ki darkhwast!!#RishabhPantAccident #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/Uo87R7DCF3 mr Khan (@mr_sany_) December 30, 2022

Wishing a speedy recovery to @RishabPant17. Our prayers and wishes are always with you. Get well soon #RishabhPant #Champ pic.twitter.com/VvVAxuAaTT Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) December 30, 2022

Wishing you a speedy recovery brother @RishabhPant17 Our prayers are with you. ? The entire nation ?? is waiting for your fighting comeback! #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/lHEpQEHOi2 MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) December 30, 2022

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar told India Today that Pant was driving his Mercedes car that caught fire after hitting the divider at the Narsan border. Pant claimed he lost control of the car after falling asleep while driving, according to the Director General of Police in Uttarakhand. Rishabh Pant was alone in the car at the time of the accident and broke a window to escape.