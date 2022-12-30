Get Well Soon: Sehwag, Gambhir Lead Reactions As Netizens Pray For Pant's Speedy Recovery

Rishabh Pant car accident| Get Well Soon: Sehwag, Gambhir Lead Reactions As Netizens Pray For Speedy Recovery
New Delhi: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a road accident on Friday morning when he was returning back to Delhi from Uttarakhand. The incident happened around 5:30 am and he suffered severe injuries.

According to the doctors, Pant suffered injuries to his forehead and leg. The impact was such that the car that he was driving is completely burnt. As soon as fans and well-wishers got to know about Pant’s accident, ‘get well soon’ messages started pouring in for the cricketer.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar told India Today that Pant was driving his Mercedes car that caught fire after hitting the divider at the Narsan border. Pant claimed he lost control of the car after falling asleep while driving, according to the Director General of Police in Uttarakhand. Rishabh Pant was alone in the car at the time of the accident and broke a window to escape.