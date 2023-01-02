“He’s fine right now. Smiling as of now and he’s recovering. It is good as our kid will recover quickly and I am confident of this currently. He is in the ICU presently,” Sharma told IANS from Dehradun, where he had gone to meet Pant. On Friday morning.

There’s a video of Indian wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan that is going viral all over the internet. The southpaw was with the Jharkhand unit competing against Services in the ongoing Ranji Trophy and wasn’t about the horrific accident of Rishabh Pant.

Ishan came near the stands to greet the fans present at Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur and click pictures with them when a fan informed him about the accident. The left-handed batter was shocked and the first reaction to it was “Kya”(what).

Fans then informed him about the seriousness of Pant’s injury and he found it hard to take the news and said “Kya baat kar rhe ho yaar”(what are you guys saying!).