New Delhi: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on Friday morning near Roorkee. The 25-year-old cricketer cat hit with a divider that injured the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter. He broke the windshield to get out of the burning car after the accident.

In the initial statement from the Superintendent of Police he claimed that Pant fell asleep while driving, the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) Shyam Sharma stated the reason behind the accident but later he stated that Pant told him that he tried to avoid a pothole on the car while driving which led to the crash.

However, NHAI Roorkee Division Project Director Pradeep Singh Gusain told PTI, “There were no potholes on the road where the accident occurred. The road where the car crashed is a little narrow due to a canal (Rajwaha) adjacent to the highway. The canal is used for irrigation.”

Gusain also denied claims that NHAI repaired the accident site and the ‘Pothole’ where Rishabh Pant’s Car met with the horrific incident. Although, pictures of workers purportedly repairing the highway road did go viral on Sunday.

Even Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told the reporters that Pant was trying to avoid a pothole after having a conversation with the injured cricketer at the hospital. He said, “He (Rishabh Pant) said the car swerved across the road while trying to avoid a pothole or something black.”

Rishabh Pant has been moved to a private suite from ICU to avoid any sort of infection.