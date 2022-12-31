Pant Ignored Friend's Advice Who Warned Him Not To Drive Alone - Report

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant survived a horrific road accident near Roorkee, Uttarakhand on Friday. Reportedly, the cricketer fell asleep while driving and lost control of the car which later caught fire after hitting the divider. However, Haryana Roadways driver and operator helped him out of the car and call for an ambulance.

The 25-year-old has also undergone plastic surgery to manage his facial injuries, lacerated wounds, and abrasions while the MRI scans of his ankle and knee have been postponed till Saturday because of pain and swelling.

He was taken to Saksham Superspeciality hospital in Roorkee from where he was referred to Max Dehradun where he is reportedly stable. The doctors had confirm that Pant will take at least three to seix months to recovery from a ligament tear.

Devendra Sharma, Pant’s coach, told Cricbuzz that the family was briefed of Pant’s condition, which is stable but requires long-term treatment.

“The ligament injury on his knee needs treatment and the BCCI has advised the Max Hospital in Dehradun not to undertake it immediately. He will soon be flown to Delhi or Mumbai where the next course of treatment will be decided. Meanwhile, the scans of the brain and spine are said to be normal,” the report states further.

He wanted to celebrate the new year with his mother and chose to drive alone to Roorkee when the accident happened. The Cricbuzz report states that one of his close aide even asked him not to drive alone.

“It is learnt that before he left for Derhadun, a friend of Pant advised him not to drive alone but Pant insisted that he would be able to manage. The crash happened in the early hours of Friday (December 30) between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district.”