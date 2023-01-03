New Delhi: Hardik Pandya-led Team India is set to compete against Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The Men in Blue team recorded a heartwarming video to wish their fellow teammate Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery after the southpaw met a horrific accident.

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on Friday morning near Roorkee. The 25-year-old cricketer cat hit with a divider that injured the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter. He broke the windshield to get out of the burning car after the accident.

? ? You are a fighter. Get well soon ? #TeamIndia wish @RishabhPant17 a speedy recovery ? ? pic.twitter.com/oVgp7TliUY BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2023

The star Indian wicket-keeper batter might be out of action for an indefinite time as there’s still no update on how much time would his injuries take to heal. The BCCI has stated that Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

Team India posted a clip on their official handle where the Indian head coach Rahul Dravid, India’s stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya, the deputy in charge for T20Is Suryakumar Yadav, and many more names from the squad wished speedy recovery to the southpaw. The video also featured Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubman Gill, and Ishan Kishan as they all wished him to bounce back soon from this.