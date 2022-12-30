Two Deep Cuts, Ligament Tear, No Bone Injuries: BCCI Provide Complete Update 

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on Friday morning near Roorkee. The 25-yar-old cricketer cat hit with a divider that injured the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter. He broke the windshield to get out of the burning car after the accident.

BCCI has clarifies that Rishabh’s condition is now stable. He will soon go under an an MRI to formulate. The BCCI has stated that Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

Earlier in the day, BCCI secretary Jay Shah revealed that he had spoken to Pant’s family and doctors and will ensure all necessary support. “My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery. I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support,” wrote Shah on Twitter.

My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery. I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support. Jay Shah (@JayShah) December 30, 2022

“The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase,” BCCI stated in their press release.

Media Statement – Rishabh Pant The BCCI will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase. Details here ??https://t.co/NFv6QbdwBD BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2022

Pant is not part of India’s squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka but was expected to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru before the four-match Test series against Australia.