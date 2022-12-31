New Delhi: India’s star cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, early on Friday. The 25-year-old, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was taken to a local hospital. He suffered injuries on his head, back, and feet but is in stable condition.

The 25-year-old has also undergone plastic surgery to manage his facial injuries, lacerated wounds, and abrasions while the MRI scans of his ankle and knee have been postponed till Saturday because of pain and swelling.

I pray for you & your family’s wellbeing. URVASHI RAUTELA?? (@UrvashiRautela) December 30, 2022

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar announced that people who helped Rishabh Pant following the road accident would be honoured and rewarded by the Uttrakhand government under the ‘Good Samaritan’ scheme of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, and they were felicitated on Saturday.

However, Urvashi Rautela’s recent post and tweet are taking over the internet. Fans believe the Bollywood actress’ ‘praying’ tweet and post were a cryptic message for Rishabh Pant who was struck in a horrific accident. She tweeted “I pray for you & your family’s wellbeing.”

The tweet came a few hours after the Accident news and she posted a picture of herself with the caption “praying.”

Urvashi and Pant were involved in an online spat following which fans have always been making connections between the two celebrities.