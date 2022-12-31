New Delhi: Rishabh Pant survived a horrific road accident near Roorkee, Uttarakhand on Friday. Reportedly, the cricketer fell asleep while driving and lost control of the car which later caught fire after hitting the divider. However, Haryana Roadways driver and operator helped him out of the car and call for an ambulance.

The 25-year-old has also undergone plastic surgery to manage his facial injuries, lacerated wounds, and abrasions while the MRI scans of his ankle and knee have been postponed till Saturday because of pain and swelling.

Also special mention to the bus conductor, Paramjit who along with Driver Sushil helped Rishabh. Very grateful to these selfless guys who had great presence of mind and a big heart. Gratitude to them and all who helped. pic.twitter.com/FtNnoLKowg VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2022

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar announced that people who helped Rishabh Pant following the road accident would be honoured and rewarded by the Uttrakhand government under the ‘Good Samaritan’ scheme of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, and they were felicitated on Saturday

Even the former Indian cricketer posted about it and thanked the Harayana roadways driver Sushil Kumar and the bus conductor Paramjit for helping Rishabh Pant in his time of need. He tweeted “Gratitude to #SushilKumar, a Haryana Roadways driver who took #RishabhPant away from the burning car, wrapped him with a bedsheet and called the ambulance. We are very indebted to you for your selfless service, Sushil ji #RealHero.”

“Also special mention to the bus conductor, Paramjit who along with Driver Sushil helped Rishabh. Very grateful to these selfless guys who had great presence of mind and a big heart. Gratitude to them and all who helped,” said his other tweet.