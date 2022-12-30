New Delhi: India’s star cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered multiple injuries on Friday when his BMW car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

The 25-year-old, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was taken to a local hospital, sources close to the cricketer confirmed. Pant suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition.

“He himself was driving the car when it hit the divider on the Delhi Narson border. He was immediately taken to Saksham Hospital but will be shifted to Max Hospital for further treatment,” the source said.

Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ. VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2022

The Police Superintendent Dehat Swapan Kishore Singh reached the scene right after getting informed about the accident. Saksham Hospital Chairman Dr. Sushil Nagar said that Pant’s condition is still now. According to people who witnessed the incident, Pant’s Car hit the railings before catching fire.

Pant was left out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka as he was supposed to join NCA for a strength and conditioning program ahead of February’s Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Indian former cricketer VVS Laxman has given major updates on Rishabh Pant’s injuries. He tweeted about it and wrote “Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ.”

Pant would have been a crucial asset for the Men in Blue side in the four-match test series against Australia. However, his involvement in the series got a big question mark.