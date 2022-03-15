New Delhi: Not too long ago, India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant was criticised for his selection of shots and even more so for his glovework behind the stumps. But the series against Sri Lanka has showed the work he has done behind the stumps and the kind of long strides he has taken in terms of keeping wickets — something that needs a special mention.

On Monday, Pant became the first-ever Indian wicket-keeper to win Player of the Series Award, a day earlier he scored the fastest fifty (28 balls) by a wicket-keeper in Test cricket along with becoming the first-ever Indian wicket-keeper to break into the top 10 ICC rankings. First-ever has almost become synonymous to Pant’s name and he keeps repeating it with such ease that in all probability he will go down as one of the greats of the game if he keeps his head in the right place.

While Rishabh Pant the batsman will have you on the edge of your seat and will often leave you enthralled, it is Pant the keeper that has astonished everyone and told us that there is a very hardworking cricketer beneath this public face. Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 14, 2022

By his own admission, Pant had said that it is his change of mindset that has helped his game to evolve.

“I think both (batting and keeping), you need to keep evolving, I’ve made mistakes in the past and want to keep improving. It’s not in my mindset, the wicket was difficult to play, so I thought I will look for quick runs. I’ll do whatever the team management want me to do (on batting at number five),” said Pant at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“I think it’s more about confidence, previously, I used to think too much, now I’m only focusing on every ball (referring to his improved keeping skills),” he further added.