Rishabh Pant Gets The Biggest Compliment Of His Career From Former Pakistan Captain

<strong>England vs India, Edgbaston Test:</strong> India wicket-keeper batter <strong>Rishabh Pan</strong>t possibly got the biggest compliment of his career as former <strong>Pakistan captain Rashid Latif</strong> reserved huge praise for the young left-hander. Pant scored a scintillating 146 on the first day of the <strong>fifth Test played between England and India</strong> at Edgbaston and bailed India out of troubled waters. <p></p> <p></p>Comparing Pant with the former West Indian great, Latif said that the <strong>Delhi Capitals skipper</strong> is the Brian Lara of wicket-keepers and his innings in <strong>Birmingham</strong> had glimpses of Lara written all over it. <p></p> <p></p>"He's the <strong>Brian Lara of wicketkeepers</strong>. This match is taking place in Birmingham, the same place where Brian Lara scored <strong>501</strong> for Warwickshire. Pant has shown glimpses of that today. Pant has limited foot movement, but he can pick the ball really well," Latif said on the <em>YouTube channel 'Caught Behind</em>'. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Rishabh Pant scored his 5th Ton in another crucial innings wow what batting wow LFG Rishabh <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENGvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENGvIND</a> #100 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rishabh?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rishabh</a> <a href="https://t.co/3xPltX6zKT">pic.twitter.com/3xPltX6zKT</a></p> <p></p> Let's go (@123_LetsGoooo) <a href="https://twitter.com/123_LetsGoooo/status/1542911297678974976?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 1, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Talking about <strong>Ravindra Jadeja</strong>'s century that came on the second day of the fifth Test, Latif said that some of the shots played by the <strong>India all-rounder</strong> en route to his ton were outstanding. <p></p> <p></p>"He let the ball come to him. The 2-3 shots that he played towards midwicket against fast bowlers were outstanding. He played calculative cricket. England tried to put pressure on with four slips and a gully, which meant there weren't enough fielders outside. So, he took his chances," Latif said while talking about Jadeja's knock. <p></p> <p></p>Both <strong>Pant and Jadeja</strong> were instrumental in taking India to a position of dominance in the series finale played at the Edgbaston stadium, Birmingham.