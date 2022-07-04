Rishabh Pant Gets The Biggest Compliment Of His Career From Former Pakistan Captain

England vs India, Edgbaston Test: India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant possibly got the biggest compliment of his career as former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif reserved huge praise for the young left-hander. Pant scored a scintillating 146 on the first day of the fifth Test played between England and India at Edgbaston and bailed India out of troubled waters.

Comparing Pant with the former West Indian great, Latif said that the Delhi Capitals skipper is the Brian Lara of wicket-keepers and his innings in Birmingham had glimpses of Lara written all over it.

“He’s the Brian Lara of wicketkeepers. This match is taking place in Birmingham, the same place where Brian Lara scored 501 for Warwickshire. Pant has shown glimpses of that today. Pant has limited foot movement, but he can pick the ball really well,” Latif said on the YouTube channel ‘Caught Behind‘.

Rishabh Pant scored his 5th Ton in another crucial innings wow what batting wow LFG Rishabh #ENGvIND #100 #Rishabh pic.twitter.com/3xPltX6zKT Let’s go (@123_LetsGoooo) July 1, 2022

Talking about Ravindra Jadeja‘s century that came on the second day of the fifth Test, Latif said that some of the shots played by the India all-rounder en route to his ton were outstanding.

“He let the ball come to him. The 2-3 shots that he played towards midwicket against fast bowlers were outstanding. He played calculative cricket. England tried to put pressure on with four slips and a gully, which meant there weren’t enough fielders outside. So, he took his chances,” Latif said while talking about Jadeja’s knock.

Both Pant and Jadeja were instrumental in taking India to a position of dominance in the series finale played at the Edgbaston stadium, Birmingham.