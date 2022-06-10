Rishabh Pant Equals Virat Kohli’s Record After Losing First T20I Against South Africa

New Delhi: India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has joined Virat Kohli in an unfortunate list of Indian men’s cricket team players who have lost their first T20I match as captain. Pant led the Indian team in the first T20I of a five-match series against South Africa and ended on the losing side.

Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller stitched an unbeaten 131-run stand to take South Africa to a seven-wicket win over India in the series opener at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. Van der Dussen scored a total of 75 runs, while Miller hit 64 against the home side.

After Ishan Kishan’s 76 and finishing touches from captain Pant and Hardik Pandya powered India to 211/4. South Africa were in trouble at 81/3 in 8.4 overs, despite a whirlwind Dwaine Pretorius cameo in power-play. However, Van der Dussen and Miller ensured that the visiting side takes the lead in the series.

Pant is only the second Indian men’s player to lose his debut match as captain. He is in the list with star batsman Virat Kohli. Kohli made his T20I captaincy debut in 2017 against England in Kanpur, and India lost that match by seven wickets.

Pant was made captain before the first game of the five-match T20I series after stand-in captain KL Rahul got injured. He also became the eighth youngest Indian captain in the T20Is.

Another interesting fact is that both Pant and Kohli scored 29 in their debut match as the captain of the Indian cricket team in T20Is. Kohli is not playing in the series with captain Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. India certainly missed their top players as South Africa chased down a target of more the 200 which is no mean feat for the visiting team on the Indian soil.

It is also the first time that India lost a T20I match after scoring more than 200 runs in the first innings. The second match of the series will take place in Cuttak on Sunday.