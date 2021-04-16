Despite there being no crowds at the IPL venues, getting done with matches on time has been a problem for the organisers. While MS Dhoni has already faced its consequences, Rishabh Pant did not want the same to happen with him and hence notified the umpire about a minute that he wasted during the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.

The on-field umpire was having a word with Ravichandran Ashwin who was about to bowl. The interruption distracted Pant and to be on the safer side, he made sure the umpire was aware of the wastage of time.

“That’s 1 minute being taken by you, umpire,” Pant was heard as saying.

This one minute is taken by you umpire – rishabh pant 😂😂 purushottam chandratre (@puruchandratre) April 15, 2021

Throughout the game, Pant was heard asking his players not to waste time between overs and during overs and they could face an unnecessary penalty.

However, the Capitals eventually lost the match by three wickets after dominating most of the second half. Pant starred with the bat for the Capitals who were pegged back early with wickets falling in a cluster. Pant scored 51 off 32 balls and his innings comprised of nine fours.

Hailing his bowlers for giving them a good start, Pant reckoned they were about 15-20 runs short with the bat.

“The bowlers did a good job at the start, but we let them get over us in the end. We could have bowled a bit better. It’s part and parcel of the game and dew played a big role in the end. We were 15-20 runs short. But at least there is something to gain from this match, the bowlers did a great job at the start,” he said at the presentation.