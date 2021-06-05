Rishabh Pant Instills Fear in The Mind of Opposition: Dinesh Karthik

Flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has produced some stellar performances with the bat this year. The southpaw played a crucial role in India’s massive 2-1 series win over Australia Down Under. He continued his astonishing form against England in the Test series and won the ICC’s inaugural Player of the Month Award. With time, Pant has made some adjustments to his game and has grown very mature with his approach.

Senior glovesman Dinesh Karthik heaped huge praise on the young Pant and said he instills fear in the mind of opposition with his fearless batting.

“He lends flexibility to the team and the management has the opportunity to play the extra batsman or the bowler as per requirement. And what is most important is the way he instills fear in the mind of opposition,” Karthik told the Times of India.

During the Test series against England, Pant played reverse scoop against veteran James Anderson which shocked the cricketing world. Pant has always been fearless with his shots as he backs himself to clear the rope.

Karthik further said that Pant has the effect that former batting greats Virender Sehwag and Adam Gilchrist used to have on the rivals.

“Pant has the effect that Virender Sehwag or Adam Gilchrist used to have on rivals,” he added.

Recently, Rishabh also impressed many with his captaincy skills in the first half of IPL 2021 as he led the Delhi Capitals to the top spot on the points table when the tournament got indefinitely suspended.

The southpaw is currently ranked at no. 6 in the ICC Test rankings of batters. He is going to play a crucial role for India in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand which will start from June 18 in Southampton. Several cricket critics have picked Pant as the X-factor for India in the summit clash.