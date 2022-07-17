‘Rishabh Pant Is New Dhoni, Pant Is The New Mr.360’- Cricket Fans Go Crazy For The Indian Batsman After Remarkable Century

<strong>Manchester:</strong> Rishabh Pant was at his imperious best against England in the third and final ODI game of the three-match series as he scored a remarkable century to win the match for India in Manchester. The Indian wicket-keeper batsman scored 125 not out off 113 balls to complete a remarkable win for India. During his top-notch innings, Rishabh Pant also hit five fours in an over of left-hand fast bowler David Willey. He scored 21 runs in an over and fans started comparing him to one of the all-time greats MS Dhoni and South Africa's AB De Villiers. <p></p> <p></p>India won the match by five wickets and clinched the series 2-1 against the home side. Apart from Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya also played well and took four wickets and scored 71 runs off just 55 balls. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="hi">Rishabh Pant is new Dhoni</p> <p></p> LearnLifeWealthTravel | Dream Big, Think Growth !! (@AnyBodyCanFly) July 17, 2022

"Rishabh Pant is new Dhoni," tweeted a fan after the match, while another fan wrote, "Rishabh Pant is the new Mr.360."

Mohit (@ItsMohitttt) July 17, 2022

See reactions here:

For all the Doubting Thomases, Rishabh Pant will be India's biggest match winner in the years to come. This 100 also kinds of affirms the passing on of the baton @RishabhPant17

PS: Look out also for a hungry @hardikpandya7 #INDvENG #Pant #Hardik

Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) July 17, 2022

U called Generational I heard Rishabh Pant. #ENGvsIND #RishabhPant

A????? (@96Arghya) July 17, 2022

Rishabh pant era has begun

Saikumar (@narrow_mind) July 17, 2022

Rishabh Pant has been a gift to Indian cricket. Haters, this is why they back him so much. Because he's a player who'll win you important matches, series decider pressure? What's that? This guy soaks in like a sponge. Clutch innings of the highest quality. He has arrived guys!

TheCricoholicGuy (@CricoholicGuy) July 17, 2022

All the humiliation & abuse he recieved for nothing in his early days of the career made him strong

Now he is all settled & winning games for the team & making country proud on foreign soil time & again

Take a bow Rishabh Pant pic.twitter.com/cXv1Zjt7KN

(@realashish7) July 17, 2022

If toying with an international bowler was an art, Rishabh Pant is definitely an artist

PS: well irrespective he's an artist ??#INDvsENG #INDvENG #ENGvIND #CricketTwitter #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/6zTdBVGXvc

Max (@chahanicharcha) July 17, 2022

Last match of a series and @RishabhPant17 playing brilliantly - this is a better love story than twilight.

Incredible innings from an incredible player - with great support from Hardik and Jadeja.#IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/WRGMEFb3sA

Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 17, 2022