‘Rishabh Pant Is New Dhoni, Pant Is The New Mr.360’- Cricket Fans Go Crazy For The Indian Batsman After Remarkable Century

Manchester: Rishabh Pant was at his imperious best against England in the third and final ODI game of the three-match series as he scored a remarkable century to win the match for India in Manchester. The Indian wicket-keeper batsman scored 125 not out off 113 balls to complete a remarkable win for India. During his top-notch innings, Rishabh Pant also hit five fours in an over of left-hand fast bowler David Willey. He scored 21 runs in an over and fans started comparing him to one of the all-time greats MS Dhoni and South Africa’s AB De Villiers.

India won the match by five wickets and clinched the series 2-1 against the home side. Apart from Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya also played well and took four wickets and scored 71 runs off just 55 balls.

Rishabh Pant is new Dhoni LearnLifeWealthTravel | Dream Big, Think Growth !! (@AnyBodyCanFly) July 17, 2022

“Rishabh Pant is new Dhoni,” tweeted a fan after the match, while another fan wrote, “Rishabh Pant is the new Mr.360.”

Rishabh Pant is the new Mr.360 ?? Mohit (@ItsMohitttt) July 17, 2022

See reactions here:

For all the Doubting Thomases, Rishabh Pant will be India’s biggest match winner in the years to come. This 100 also kinds of affirms the passing on of the baton @RishabhPant17 PS: Look out also for a hungry @hardikpandya7 #INDvENG #Pant #Hardik Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) July 17, 2022

Rishabh pant era has begun Saikumar (@narrow_mind) July 17, 2022

Rishabh Pant has been a gift to Indian cricket. Haters, this is why they back him so much. Because he’s a player who’ll win you important matches, series decider pressure? What’s that? This guy soaks in like a sponge. Clutch innings of the highest quality. He has arrived guys! TheCricoholicGuy (@CricoholicGuy) July 17, 2022

All the humiliation & abuse he recieved for nothing in his early days of the career made him strong Now he is all settled & winning games for the team & making country proud on foreign soil time & again Take a bow Rishabh Pant pic.twitter.com/cXv1Zjt7KN (@realashish7) July 17, 2022