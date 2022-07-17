‘Rishabh Pant Is New Dhoni, Pant Is The New Mr.360’- Cricket Fans Go Crazy For The Indian Batsman After Remarkable Century
image: twitter

Manchester: Rishabh Pant was at his imperious best against England in the third and final ODI game of the three-match series as he scored a remarkable century to win the match for India in Manchester. The Indian wicket-keeper batsman scored 125 not out off 113 balls to complete a remarkable win for India. During his top-notch innings, Rishabh Pant also hit five fours in an over of left-hand fast bowler David Willey. He scored 21 runs in an over and fans started comparing him to one of the all-time greats MS Dhoni and South Africa’s AB De Villiers.

India won the match by five wickets and clinched the series 2-1 against the home side. Apart from Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya also played well and took four wickets and scored 71 runs off just 55 balls.

“Rishabh Pant is new Dhoni,” tweeted a fan after the match, while another fan wrote, “Rishabh Pant is the new Mr.360.”

See reactions here: