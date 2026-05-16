Rishabh Pant makes heartwarming statement after LSG’s win over CSK despite playoff elimination

Rishabh Pant was pleased with the way Lucknow Super Giants responded after beating Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in Lucknow on Friday. Even though LSG are already out of the IPL 2026 playoff race, the victory allowed them to end their home campaign on a positive note while also dealing a major setback to CSK’s qualification hopes.

A destructive innings from Mitchell Marsh helped Lucknow chase down the target comfortably as Chennai slipped into a must-win situation for their remaining league matches.

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Rishabh Pant praises LSG despite difficult season

After the win, Pant said the result felt satisfying and insisted the team had continued to play with pride despite being eliminated from the tournament.

“It feels good (to win). Getting a win definitely feels good. The things we talk about, of having a lot to play for, regardless of how the season ends, we take a lot of pride (in playing like this),” said Pant.

The LSG skipper also spoke about the team combination and admitted that overthinking during key moments had hurt the side this season.

“Four fast bowlers, it has been working for us. The team we have, I am going to say it again, is so amazing. The only thing that can harm us is having too many thought-process.”

Pant explains why he did not bat at No. 4

Pant surprised many by not coming in at his regular batting position during the chase. The wicketkeeper-batter later explained that the team management wanted to give opportunities to players who had not featured regularly this season.

“I was ready to bat (tonight). But the idea came in on why not to try players who have not played much. Still wanted to be out there but sometimes, you have to respect some things,” added Pant.

Ruturaj Gaikwad admits CSK bowlers struggled

The defeat has now left Chennai under pressure in the playoff race, with the team needing wins in their remaining league games and also depending on other results.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad admitted after the match that the bowling unit failed to execute plans properly against the aggressive LSG batting lineup.

“Bowling had an off-day today,” said Gaikwad, adding, “the first challenge is getting to Chennai and make sure we improve on the areas we need to improve, and then adapt and assess the conditions (in the remaining to league games).”

Despite the setback, Gaikwad said CSK’s playoff chances were still alive and the team only needed to focus on winning the remaining matches.

“It is simple (playoff hopes), nothing complicated. Nothing to worry about, just ensure we have a good day and hope that we turn things around.”

Gaikwad credits LSG batters for aggressive chase

Gaikwad felt CSK had managed a competitive total on a pitch that offered some assistance to the seamers, but said LSG’s attacking batting made the difference.

“There was a bit of something for the fast bowlers. Found it difficult to hit it off a hard length. We were looking at 160-170, and got 180. Nothing much better we could have done from a batting point of view.

“They (LSG) batted well and played some extraordinary shots. We were looking (to bowl the short ball) but (Josh) Inglis played differently in the last game, and Marsh plays the short ball well, so we were trying to hit a hard length.

“We missed on execution but they played extraordinary shots. Sometimes the opposition can play good cricket than you, and you have to accept it,” he added.