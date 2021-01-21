Hero of India’s momentous win in Brisbane, Rishabh Pant has said while it feels good to be compared to a legend like MS Dhoni, he feels it’s something that one should refrain from doing so. Pant has been earmarked as the successor to Dhoni as India’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman across formats but inconsistency means he is yet to cement his place.

However, with sparkling show in back-to-back Tests under pressure situation on the Australia tour may have just sealed the deal for the youngster, at least in red-ball cricket. Pant scored 97 and 89* in Sydney and Brisbane respectively helping India stay alive and return home with a famous 2-1 series win.

“You feel amazing when you are compared to someone like MS Dhoni and you compare me with him,” Pant told reporters on Thursday. “It’s amazing but I don’t want to be compared with anyone, I want to make myself as a name in Indian cricket, because it’s not good compare some legend with some youngster.”

Pant the entire Indian cricket team is happy with the way they performed despite the challenges thrown their way. “I think the whole team is very happy with the way we played the series in Australia,” he said.

India lost the first Test in Adelaide that included a historic low of being bowled out for 36 in their second innings. The team then bounced back in Melbourne with an eight-wicket win before fighting it out on the fifth and final day in Sydney forcing a draw. They then chased down 328 to win the fourth and final Test at The Gabba and thus became the first team since 1988 to beat Australia in the format at the venue.

Pant will join his teammates next week when they enter a bio-secure bubble as part of the upcoming home series against England starting February 5 in Chennai.