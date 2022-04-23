DC vs RR – Pant IPL 2022 Controversy: While many would think Rishabh Pant got away with it after breaching the IPL’s code of conduct but he still has to pay a price for his off-field antics of questioning the on-field umpires and asking his two batters – Rovman Powell and Kuldeep Yadav – to walk off the field. While Pant was fined 100 per cent of his match fees, Shardul Thakur was penalised 50 per cent of his match fees as well.

Delhi Capitals’ Assistant Coach, Pravin Amre, however, face a one-match ban and was slapped with a fine of 100 per cent of his match fee. All the players concerned have accepted the sanction.

“Mr Pant admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Mr Thakur admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” according a statement released by IPL.

“Pravin Amre, Assistant Coach, Delhi Capitals has been fined 100 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. He will also face a one-match ban for the offence. Mr Amre admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” the statement further read.