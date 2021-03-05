Rishabh Pant played an audacious reverse-sweep against James Anderson with the new ball on day two of the ongoing fourth and final Test at Motera on Friday. Pant seemed to be batting on a different planet and that helped India get the much-important lead in the first-essay.

Surely, Anderson with so many wickets in his career never expected it would happen. In the 83rd over of the match, Pant took Anderson by surprise as he reverse-swept him for a boundary. The ball flew over the slip cordon and Anderson’s reaction said it all.

Here is what happened:

I don’t think anyone has had the skill audacity to do that to Jimmy Anderson (in a Test) before #INDvENG #astonishing pic.twitter.com/T3snjDstW5 simon hughes (@theanalyst) March 5, 2021

But, Pant’s happiness did not last long as he perished soon after reaching his maiden ton on Indian soil. It was his third Test century. He scored 101 off 118 balls and his innings comprised of 13 fours and two sixes. He brought up his century with a six. He slog-swept Jack Leach for a six over mid-wicket.