Kolkata: It is no secret that Rishabh Pant is a big admirer of ex-India captain MS Dhoni and considers the CSK skipper to be his idol. Time and again, Dhoni has been spotted passing advice to Pant. Today, Pant is one of the biggest threats to bowlers around the world. Pant intimidates oppositions like Dhoni used to in the early part of his career.

On Friday during the second T20I against West Indies in Kolkata, Pant played a helicopter shot that went over the ropes. That shot reminded fans of Dhoni as it is his signature shot.

Here is the video:

Here is how fans reacted to it:

What a Six! Pant’s version of the helicopter 🚁 shot 🤩 Reflections of Dhoni in that hit 🇮🇳 #INDvWI #IndvsWI Arjan’s Cricket Reviews (@itsamarpreet) February 18, 2022