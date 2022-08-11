New Delhi: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has taken a sly dig at Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela after the actress spilled beans on her relationship with Rishabh Pant. Notably, the rumours of Urvashi dating Rishabh Pant were at their peak in 2018. The two were often seen together, going out on lunch and dinner dates. However, things took a nasty turn when it was reported that Urvashi and Pant have blocked each other on WhatsApp.

Urvashi in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama revealed an interesting incident about a man who waited hours for her in the hotel. While she didn’t take the name of Rishabh Pant, she addressed the person as RP, which people assumed to be Rishabh Pant.

“I was shooting in Varanasi, wahan se I had a show in New Delhi, toh meri wahaan se delhi ki flight thi. In New Delhi, I was shooting full day and after about 10 hours of shooting when I went back, I had to get ready and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. Main itni tired thi, main so gayi and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls,” Urvashi said.

“Mumbai aaye and mile, and bahar aate hi paps and all were there. It’s very important to give respect to the other person but I feel like media kisi bhi cheez ko, joh develop hone waali ho, pura kharab kar deti hai,” she added.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant was not quiet impressed with Urvashi’s comments and posted a cryptic story on his social media account.

“It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them. #merapichachorhoBehen #jhutkibhilimithotihai,” as the two hashtags meant- leave me alone sister, and there is a limit to lying.