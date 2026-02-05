Pant ready to shock everyone? Star wicketkeeper’s positive recovery update

Rishabh Pant is recovering well from a side strain at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. He shares insights on staying connected to the game during injury.

Rishabh Pant on injury update

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has provided a positive update on his recovery from a side strain, stating he is progressing well and hopes to return to competitive cricket soon.

Pant has been sidelined since January 10 after sustaining a right-sided internal oblique muscle tear during a practice session ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara. The injury occurred when he was struck above the waist by a throw-down specialist.

Since then, the 28-year-old has been undergoing rehabilitation and fitness work at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Positive update on fitness progress

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Pickleball League, Pant said: “My fitness is getting better day by day. I am working hard at the Centre of Excellence and I think I’m going to be out (on the field) soon.“

He remains optimistic about making a comeback at the earliest opportunity.

Staying connected to cricket during recovery

Pant highlighted the importance of maintaining a strong emotional link to the game during long injury layoffs.

“When I am injured, one thing that always keeps me close to the game is the love for the game and the support from the people around you,” he explained.

The support system and his deep passion for cricket have been key factors in helping him through the rehabilitation process.

Focus on continuous improvement

The dynamic wicketkeeper-batter stressed the need for constant evolution as a professional cricketer.

“As a cricketer, you always have to keep adding to your game. I need to keep looking to get better in each and every aspect of my overall gameplay,” Pant said.

Lessons from multiple comebacks

Reflecting on his career, which has seen several injury-enforced breaks and strong returns, Pant said time away from the field has given him a fresh perspective on both cricket and life.

“Every comeback has taught me something about life. It has taught me more gratitude, how you see things around you, and wanting to be committed to something that really makes you happy.”

What he misses most

Despite the positive mindset, Pant admitted the toughest part of being sidelined is missing top-level competition.

“When I am injured, the thing I miss the most is really enjoying the game. You love the game so much, but you also enjoy it while playing it at the top level. That’s something I miss truly,” he concluded.

Pant’s update will be welcomed by Indian fans and selectors, as his aggressive style and finishing abilities remain valuable assets across formats. His return timeline will be closely monitored ahead of upcoming international assignments.