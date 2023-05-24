New Delhi: Rishabh Pant is recovering fast and has been freely able to walk without any support or crutches. In a video that is going viral on the internet, you can see the progress made by the star cricketer in his recovery. Pant suffered a horrific accident in December last year that ruled him out of cricket for an indefinite time.

The star wicket-keeper batter was spotted at the airport by fans and paparazzi and it also showed Pant's road to recovery. Pant was walking freely and even obliged fans with selfies. The clip is now going viral on social media as fans are extremely excited to see their favorite cricketer accelerating his return.