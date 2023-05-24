Advertisement

Rishabh Pant Recovering Fast; Walks Freely, Obliges Fans With Selfies | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

The star wicket-keeper batter was spotted at the airport by fans and paparazzi and it also showed Pant's road to recovery.

Updated: May 24, 2023 5:51 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant is recovering fast and has been freely able to walk without any support or crutches. In a video that is going viral on the internet, you can see the progress made by the star cricketer in his recovery. Pant suffered a horrific accident in December last year that ruled him out of cricket for an indefinite time.

The star wicket-keeper batter was spotted at the airport by fans and paparazzi and it also showed Pant's road to recovery. Pant was walking freely and even obliged fans with selfies. The clip is now going viral on social media as fans are extremely excited to see their favorite cricketer accelerating his return.

Delhi Capitals' Dismal Outing Without Rishabh Pant

IPL 2023 is in its final stages with CSK, GT, MI, and LSG competing in the playoffs. However, Rishabh Pant's franchise Delhi Capitals didn't get a promising outing this season. The Delhi-based franchise finished at number 9 spot on the points table.

DC could only manage to win 5 out of the 14 matches. Apart from the team's stand-in skipper David Warner, no other player could perform consistently. As a result, the team had to suffer 9 losses during the league stage.

