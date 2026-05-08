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Rishabh Pant relieved after LSG finally ended six-match losing streak, says ‘We have been…’

Rishabh Pant opened up after LSG finally snapped their six-match losing streak in IPL 2026, while also explaining his bold final-over call against RCB.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 08, 2026, 09:51 AM IST

Published On May 08, 2026, 09:51 AM IST

Last UpdatedMay 08, 2026, 09:51 AM IST

Rishabh Pant on LSG win

Rishabh Pant on LSG win

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant expressed relief after his side finally returned to winning ways following six consecutive defeats.

The win was also LSG’s first home victory of the season after struggling in Lucknow throughout the tournament.

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It was a good game for us for sure. For the whole team it means a lot. We have been trying lot of things. Coming to the same page means a lot for us. It’s been a tough season but some times you have to go through the grind.

Definitely we were trying to put together a perfect game where batting and bowling comes together,” Pant said after the match.

Pant backs Digvesh for final over

With RCB needing 20 runs in the final over, Pant handed the ball to Digvesh Rathi instead of one of his senior bowlers.

The LSG captain explained that the spinner was the right matchup against Romario Shepherd in that situation.

It was a tough call. We were under pressure. Rathi was the right matchup for (Romario) Shepherd.”

Pant also reserved special praise for Marsh, whose century laid the foundation for LSG’s massive total.

Unbelievable (Marsh innings). We know that as a team we’ve been grinding hard. Our strength this season has been bowling, the way all the bowlers have put their heart out. There has been some good things as a bowling unit, and looking forward to that.”

Patidar says RCB fell just short in chase

RCB captain Rajat Patidar said his team was in control of the chase for most of the game but fell two-three hits short.

We were pretty sure how to go about the target. Boys played well and the way we stretched this game, just one or two shots behind. It was really good batting track. Was coming nicely on the bat. Difficult to analyse just after the game, need some time to analyse it.”

The loss meant RCB missed the opportunity to go on top of the table.

We have four games more, just taking one game at a time, one step at a time.”

Marsh’s century kept RCB under pressure

Patidar too praised Marsh for his 56-ball 111 that laid the foundation for LSG’s score.

“Mitchell Marsh was beautiful, the way he played. Kept us under pressure. I was confused about the bowlers – who should I bowl to Mitchell Marsh just after the powerplay.”

“The way we played, that was really good intent showed by all batsmen. Everyone is looking confident and in a great space of mind,” he said.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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