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Rishabh Pant returns to Delhi Capitals; salary drops from Rs 27 crore to Rs 15 crore, Kuldeep Yadav joins LSG

One of the biggest IPL trades is official. Rishabh Pant is on the move again, his salary has changed dramatically, and Kuldeep Yadav is heading in the opposite direction. Here's what happened.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jun 23, 2026, 02:00 PM IST

Published On Jun 23, 2026, 02:00 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 23, 2026, 02:00 PM IST

Pant Back to DC, Kuldeep Joins LSG

Pant Back to DC, Kuldeep Joins LSG

Rishabh Pant is heading back to Delhi Capitals after Lucknow Super Giants agreed to a blockbuster trade involving Kuldeep Yadav. The move will see Pant’s salary reduced to Rs 15 crore from the record Rs 27 crore deal he received at the IPL 2025 auction, while Kuldeep joins LSG on his current contract worth Rs 13.50 crore.

Lucknow Super Giants went all out to buy Rishabh Pant for Rs 27 crore at the IPL 2025 auction and the writing was on the wall – he would be the face of the franchise for years to come.

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Instead, the partnership lasted only two seasons.

Lucknow missed the playoffs in both 2025 and 2026, and Pant never quite looked at his best with the bat. His first season brought 269 runs from 13 innings at an average of 24.45. A year later, he managed 312 runs, but the numbers still fell short of what fans had come to expect from one of India’s most explosive wicketkeeper-batters.

As the season progressed, questions around his future at the franchise became louder.

Captaincy exit hinted at bigger changes

Soon after LSG’s campaign ended, Pant decided to step away from the captaincy role.

The franchise confirmed the development in an official statement.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wish to formally announce that Rishabh Pant has requested to be relieved of his captaincy duties with the franchise, and the franchisee has accepted his request with immediate effect.

That announcement immediately sparked rumours about a possible move away from Lucknow. Within weeks, talks of a reunion with Delhi Capitals gathered momentum.

Now, that return is official.

Back where it all began

For Pant, Delhi is more than just another IPL team.

Here he blossomed from talented teenage prospect to one of the biggest stars of Indian cricket.

He also led the side for four seasons and was one of the key figures in Delhi’s rise as a playoff contender.

After two challenging years away, Pant will once again wear Delhi colours heading into IPL 2027.

Kuldeep begins a new journey

While Pant heads back home, Kuldeep Yadav will start fresh with Lucknow Super Giants.

After five good seasons, the left-arm wrist-spinner leaves Delhi as one of the side’s most reliable bowlers. Since coming in 2022, he has taken 72 wickets in 65 matches, often providing breakthroughs when Delhi needed them most.

His 2026 season, however, was not his strongest. Kuldeep finished with 10 wickets from 12 games, and both player and franchise will feel a change of environment could be beneficial.

Lucknow now get an experienced international spinner who has repeatedly proven his value in T20 cricket.

A blockbuster move before IPL 2027

Big-name player swaps are rare in the IPL, which is why this trade has created such a buzz.

Delhi get back a player who remains deeply connected to the franchise and its fanbase. Lucknow, meanwhile, add an established match-winner with the ball as they look to build a stronger squad for the future.

With months still left before IPL 2027 begins, Pant and Kuldeep have already ensured the off-season has its biggest headline.

Rishabh Pant’s IPL record

SeasonTeamMatchInningsRunHighestAverageStrike-rateCenturyHalf-centuryCatchStumps
2026LSG141331268*28.36138.0501100
2025LSG1413269118*24.45133.161151
2024DC131344688*40.54155.4003115
2022DC14133404430.90151.780084
2021DC161641958*34.91128.5203103
2020DC14143435631.18113.9501130
2019DC161648878*37.53162.6603186
2018DC1414684128*52.61173.601542
2017DC14143669726.14165.610283
2016DC10101986924.75130.260130
Total1391363865128*33.60146.792209024

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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