New Delhi: Every cricket fan has a dream of watching the World Cup, especially the final match and now you have a chance to fulfil your dream. Star Indian wicket-keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has posted a video on his social media handle and explained how can one get a free ticket of the upcoming World Cup final in Australia which will take place on 13 November at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

Almost all the participating teams are ready to play in the upcoming mega-event. Asian teams are participating in the Asia Cup, while other teams are playing long T20I series to prepare for the World Cup. Asia Cup 2022 is being played in the T20 format to serve as ideal preparation for the upcoming tournament. India have done well in the tournament so far as they won both their matches and qualified for the Super 6 of the tournament.

Fans are also ready for the tournament and now have a chance to see the final for free. In a video shared by Rishabh Pant on his social media handles, he stated that Melbourne Cricket Management has launched a form on their website. People who need the ticket have to answer some questions and personal information such as name, address and phone number.

After submitting the form, you can win a ticket for the World Cup final. It will be based on the selection process. Melbourne Cricket Management will also give the flight tickets to the winner. Indian fans have to reach this website to fill out the form visitmelbourne.com.