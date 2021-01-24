It was in the last hour of the historic Gabba Test when India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant asked debutant Washington Sundar to anchor. Pant asked Sundar to anchor while he could go for shots. Pant reveals in an interview with TOI that Sundar also wanted to play his shots.

“I told Washi to play anchor and I will go big. But he said he wanted to hit big. Then both of us calmed down and decided one has to anchor and the other would go for shots. Washi played that role,” Pant said.

Debutant Sundar perished trying to audaciously reverse-sweep for 22 off 29 balls with India still needing 10 runs to win the Test. Playing as the lone specialist spinner in the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin, Sundar also chipped in with the ball – picking four wickets in the Brisbane Test.

Pant remained unbeaten on 89* as he helped India breach fortress Gabba after 32 years. India won the Test by three wickets and in the process retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Pant was adjudicated the man of the match for his brilliant knock on the final day of the Test.

“This is one of the biggest moments of my life now, and I’m happy that all the support staff and all my teammates supported me even when I wasn’t playing,” he says. “It’s been a dream series. The team management always backs me and tells me, you are a matchwinner and you have to go win the match for the team. I keep thinking every day that I want to win matches for India, and I did it today. It was a fifth-day pitch and the ball was turning a bit. I thought I have to be disciplined with my shot selection,” said Pant at the presentation.