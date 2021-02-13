Ever since his match-winning knock at Brisbane, Rishabh Pant has become a superstar and gets cheered on by his fans wherever he goes. On Saturday, Pant received an MS Dhoni-like reception at Chennai during the second Test against England. Pant has been in fine form lately and was being cheered on by the crowd at Chepauk – who had returned to the stadium for the first-time in India post pandemic.

Pant walked out to bat on the first day of the second Test at the dismissal of Ajinkya Rahane. Here is the video which will give you a glimpse of Pant’s popularity:

In his brief stay till stumps on day one, Pant remained unbeaten on 33* off 56 balls. He was busy in the middle and put the bowlers under pressure as he did not allow them to settle. The Indian wicketkeeper hit five fours and a six and would like to continue tomorrow and make a big score.

Earlier in the day, Rohit Sharma showed his class with an aesthetically pleasing 161 on a challenging track, helping India seize the initiative with a solid opening day score of 300 for 6 against England in the second Test in Chennai on Saturday. Team India deputy Ajinkya Rahane put aside all the criticism around his batting form as looked equally attractive during his knock of 67 off 149 balls.

The two Mumbaikars added 162 runs for the fourth wicket, making it worth the effort for the 15,000 who flocked the Chepauk as Indian cricket welcomed its fans back in the stadium amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first hour on day two would be crucial from the point of view of both teams.