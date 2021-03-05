From playing the reverse-weep to James Anderson to hitting a six to bring up his first century on Indian soil, Rishabh Pant has done it all in the last three months. With India in trouble of not getting a lead, Pant walked into bat and played like he was possessed. It seemed he was playing on a different track compared to other Indian batsmen who failed.

With the ton, he brought up his third Test century. This is a very crucial knock as India’s eyes a spot in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.