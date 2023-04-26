Rishabh Pant Starts Rehab At NCA In Bengaluru, Picture Goes Viral

Rishabh Pant posted a story on his Instagram where he gave an update about him starting rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru.

New Delhi: Star India batter Rishabh Pant has started his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Pant has been out of action since December last year, having met a serious accident. Pant has shown gradual improvement in the recent few months and was even seen in presence during Delhi Capitals home IPL matches.

Rishabh Pant's absence from team India has hurt India badly, especially in Tests as KS Bharat has not been able to replicate the southpaw's sucess. Even Rishabh Pant's IPL franchise Delhi Capitals is struggling to fill void, losing five matches of the seven played in IPL 2023. Pant is not part of the India's squad for the WTC final as well and it is a massive blow to India's chances in the summit clash against Australia. Pant will also miss the ODI World Cup in India this year. However, with Pant back in rehab, it is as a massive positive for the wicketkeeper-batter.

India announce Squad For WTC Final Meanwhile, India recently announced the squad for the WTC final against Australia. There were some surprise inclusions and exclusions from the team which left fans and experts baffled. India backed struggling wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul while Suryakumar Yadav was dropped after one game. Ajinkya Rahane, who was dropped from the team following a lean run, was brought back to the team after a staggering show for CSK in IPL. However, many are not amused by this call saying that selection in Test team based on IPL performance cannot be justified.