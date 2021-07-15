London: India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has tested positive for COVID-19. His test was done eight days ago and is asymptomatic. He will not be traveling with the team to Durham. He is not even staying in the team hotel but at his friend’s place in London. Pant was spotted at the Wembley Stadium recently with his friends. He had visited the iconic stadium to watch a EURO 2020 game.

This would come as a massive setback for the Indian side who would take on England in a five-match Test series starting August 4 at Trent Bridge. Pant recently has been one of India’s main players and if he misses any game, it would be a huge setback for the side.

(More to follow)