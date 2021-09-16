New Delhi: Delhi Capitals on Thursday announced that Rishabh Pant will continue as the captain of the franchise in the remainder of the IPL 2021. Pant was named the captain of DC earlier during the first leg of IPL 2021 as Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury.

The IPL 2021, which was earlier suspended in May this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, is set to resume from September 19. Delhi Capitals currently hold the top spot in the points table as they won six out of their eight matches in the first leg of IPL 2021.

It was one of the most predictable decisions considering that Delhi Capitals did well under Pant despite the fact that Shreyas Iyer led them to their first final last year.

“JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals today announced that Rishabh Pant will continue as captain for the remainder of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League,” the franchise said in the statement.

Pant impressed many with his captaincy skills during the initial matches of IPL 2021 as he made some smart bowling changes which helped the team to achieve success.

“Delhi Capitals is currently on top of the points table with 6 wins from 8 matches, and will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on the 22nd of September when the league resumes in the UAE,” DC further said in the statement.

“Super excited for the remainder of season – very happy to have @ShreyasIyer15 back in the squad and fully fit – have no doubt that Rishabh and him together will continue the fantastic work done in the first half of the season – let’s bring home the title @DelhiCapitals @IPL,” DC chairman Parth Jindal tweeted.

Iyer has returned to Delhi’s squad for the UAE leg after a successful surgery as the IPL 2021 will also mark his return to competitive cricket after a long time.