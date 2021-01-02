India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is facing backlash on social media for violating bio-security guidelines put in place for the safety of the players during the pandemic. Indian cricketers went out for a meal in Melbourne during New Year, where the bill was paid by an Indian fan named Navaldeep Singh. <p></p> <p></p>The die-hard fan claimed that Pant hugged him for his kind gesture and that has created all the drama. <p></p> <p></p>The Indian cricketer is now getting trolled ahead of the 3rd Test and reports also suggest that BCCI is looking into the matter. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Rishabh Pant hugged random fan during mid series</p> <p></p>Bio bubble breach!&#x1f644;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/0G4zxSPZqH">https://t.co/0G4zxSPZqH</a> <p></p> <p></p> Sa!f! (@Saifiii_king) <a href="https://twitter.com/Saifiii_king/status/1345251029676384257?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Rishabh Pant is trending coz of a Sardar ji &#x1f923;&#x1f92d; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvAUS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvAUS</a></p> <p></p>Betting be like &#x1f447; <a href="https://t.co/T4dcjnHSBb">pic.twitter.com/T4dcjnHSBb</a> <p></p> <p></p> &#x1f98b;.....KRITI .....&#x1f98b; (@Kritiii96) <a href="https://twitter.com/Kritiii96/status/1345251010772496384?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="lv">Pant in DM: <p></p>Inko tweet vey hug ivvaledu ani <a href="https://t.co/QtL4Hnv1vA">pic.twitter.com/QtL4Hnv1vA</a></p> <p></p> Roar for Ro (@Naniricci45) <a href="https://twitter.com/Naniricci45/status/1345250994142081024?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Rishabh pant is trending because of sardar ji , Meanwhile other teammates to Pant: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvAUS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvAUS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/Bz4bgw6z5o">pic.twitter.com/Bz4bgw6z5o</a></p> <p></p> Corona Warrior (@corona_warrior) <a href="https://twitter.com/corona_warrior/status/1345251719110774785?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="hi">Rishabh Pant <a href="https://t.co/IQhL684Wz8">pic.twitter.com/IQhL684Wz8</a></p> <p></p> Manish (@iHitman55) <a href="https://twitter.com/iHitman55/status/1345249779786289152?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Suddenly Pant is trending on Twitter because He hugged a Fan who paid their bill in a restaurant.</p> <p></p>People on Twitter are claiming that there might be a chance of breaching the bio bubble and the Border-Gavaskar series might get called off.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamIndia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RishabhPant?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RishabhPant</a> <p></p> <p></p> Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) <a href="https://twitter.com/adityakumar480/status/1345246272295370752?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Due to Rishabh Pant , this pant also comes in trend page &#x1f916; . <p></p>Both had breached bio bubble &#x1f923; <a href="https://t.co/OfVfLbKD1I">pic.twitter.com/OfVfLbKD1I</a></p> <p></p> Abhi ke Abhi (@mard_tweetwala) <a href="https://twitter.com/mard_tweetwala/status/1345246197422858240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>With BCCI looking into the matter, it would be interesting to see if the Indian wicketkeeper who played a crucial role in MCG gets penalised or not. <p></p> <p></p>The Pink Test starts on January 7 and it is expected to be a mouthwatering clash with the series leveled.