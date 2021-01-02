India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is facing backlash on social media for violating bio-security guidelines put in place for the safety of the players during the pandemic. Indian cricketers went out for a meal in Melbourne during New Year, where the bill was paid by an Indian fan named Navaldeep Singh.

The die-hard fan claimed that Pant hugged him for his kind gesture and that has created all the drama.

The Indian cricketer is now getting trolled ahead of the 3rd Test and reports also suggest that BCCI is looking into the matter.

With BCCI looking into the matter, it would be interesting to see if the Indian wicketkeeper who played a crucial role in MCG gets penalised or not.

The Pink Test starts on January 7 and it is expected to be a mouthwatering clash with the series leveled.